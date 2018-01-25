LMPD sees sharp spike in homicides involving domestic violence

Indianapolis radio show host Dan Dakich said that Louisville's appeal of NCAA sanctions against the school's basketball program.

Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.

Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.

Louisville interim coach David Padgett a bit dismayed late in the second half of Louisville's overtime loss at Miami. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

This season the flu is now being called an “epidemic,” and health officials say it’s spreading in different ways this year.

Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

Katina Powell, the author behind "Breaking Cardinal Rules," the book that could lead to the vacation of Louisville's 2013 national championship, was cited by LMPD for stealing from Walmart on Wednesday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is dealing with a sharp spike in domestic violence homicides.

Chief Steve Conrad called it "an unusually high number" of domestic violence murders so far this year. For January alone, LMPD has investigated 10 homicides. Seven of those involve domestic violence.



By comparison, LMPD says of the 107 homicides investigated in 2017 just 9 of those were domestic violence related.

Chief Conrad said its hard to pinpoint a cause for the increase, but he's hopeful that spreading the word about how people in abusive relationships can get assistance will help.

"I hope and pray its an anomaly. I hope and pray this is not a trend that is going to continue, but because we don't know. One thing we can rely upon is making sure that victims in abusive relationships know how to get help," he said.

Arrests have been made in 6 of the 7 domestic violence homicides. The one without an arrest has been sent to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for review.

For several years, LMPD has partnered with the Center for Women and Families that allows officers in certain situations to immediately contact the center to get help for victims of domestic violence.

"When an officer encounters someone with a high risk of lethality, the officer will immediately call the Center for Women and Families," Conrad said.

"When that program was implemented, it provided a valuable, powerful tool for officers to really go into a domestic violence situation and act," said Jeanine Tripplet, Vice-President Development & Communications for the Center for Women and Families.

