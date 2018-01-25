WATCH LIVE | 1:30 p.m. news conference on court appearance by Ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE | 1:30 p.m. news conference on court appearance by accused Marshall County shooter

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A brief news conference is expected to be held at 1:30 p.m. after the teen accused of fatally shooting two people and wounding several others at Marshall County High School appeared in court.

Click on the video player to watch the news conference live.

Mobile users TAP HERE.

Two murder charges have been filed against the unidentified shooter. 

Marshall County Assistant County Attorney Jason Darnall says the plan is to present the case to the grand jury on Feb. 13. The shooter will face 12 counts of first degree assault instead of attempted murder. The penalties are the same, but based on the information, motive and specific intent, the better case is for assault.

Until it is confirmed the shooter will be charged as an adult, Darnall said all proceedings will be held behind closed doors. Only essential court personnel, the shooter's parents and the parents of the victims will be allowed in the courtroom. Everything will be confidential, he said.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.