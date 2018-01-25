CRAWFORD | Hines-Allen reaches rebounding milestone, Louisville women bounce back at Miami

Myisha Hines-Allen blocks out for one of her 11 rebounds. She surpassed the 1,000-mark for rebounds in a career on Thursday. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

MIAMI, Fla. (WDRB) – Some games are just strange. You can’t make much sense of them. The University of Louisville women’s basketball team played a Tuesday conference game at 11 a.m. Thursday.

It wasn’t part of a tournament. It wasn’t done for TV. It was done so Miami school kids could come watch and cheer – and I can attest, they did. That much about the thing was positive.

Otherwise, it was a game with no rhythm. It was a game stopped by foul calls that were hard to figure out. Sometimes, it was a game stopped by nothing at all. I swear, once it looked like officials stopped the clock to put an additional tenth of a second on it. Surely I’m wrong about that.

At other times, shot-clock violations were missed when the clock was reset for no reason. Once in the second half, Louisville guard Arica Carter had the ball in her hand waiting to shoot a free throw when the horn blew from the scorer’s table to admit a sub for Miami. The last deadball of the game came after looked like Miami might have tried to call timeout with none left.

Not that any of it mattered. Louisville rolled to an 84-74 victory on a day when Asia Durr continued to struggle from the field, matching her season-low with seven points. Myisha Hines-Allen, however, scored 26 on 11 of 13 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds to become just the second Louisville player to go over 1,000 rebounds in a career.

“You just surprised me, because I didn’t know about that,” she said after the game. “That’s pretty awesome.”

As was Hines-Allen. Regardless of whatever seems to be going on, Hines-Allen remains a constant for the Cardinals.

Walz was looking for a better effort than he saw in the second half of Louisville’s loss to Florida State on Sunday, its first loss of the season. He did get that. Louisville’s offense was much better, even with Durr struggling.

“I thought we did a much better job of passing the ball and moving without the ball, which is something we didn’t do against Florida State,” Walz said. “But defensively, we took a few steps back. Hopefully we can get it all figured out.”

After leading 37-30 at halftime Louisville eased out to a 16-point lead in the fourth quarter, but it never could completely put away Miami, which bothered Louisville a bit with its full-court pressure and pounded the ball inside for baskets or trips to the free throw line. Miami shot 29 free throws in the game, Louisville 35.

“We allowed them to get to the rim. I’ve got to go back and watch the film myself,” Walz said. “There are times when I don’t know what to tell the kids. I mean, when you’re straight up and somebody jumps into you, I don’t know what to do. There are some that are no-calls, which is great. But I have to do a better job of coaching, I guess. . . . I have to do a better job of teaching my players what’s a foul and not a foul. That’s as politically correct as I can put it.”

Durr took only seven shots in the game, and didn’t attempt a shot at all in the first quarter. Florida State often was running two defenders at her, but even when it didn’t she appeared hesitant at times.

Dana Evans contributed nine points off the bench, and Jazmine Jones had 10 points. Both players fouled out. Walz replaced both immediately and urged officials to restart play. Instead, they let Miami discuss things for a while in the huddle.

“The scorer’s table struggled all game long,” Walz said. “They should’ve just given Miami eight timeouts and then we could’ve just said we’re even. You can’t have as many errors as they had. Error, and now they’re allowed to sub, now they’re allowed to set up the press. I told (Miami coach) Katie (Meier) as we were talking, ‘If you want to use your timeouts for next week, go ahead.’ It’s not fair to our players. You can’t have as many errors as we had. I know they’re working hard, but it wasn’t well run today.”

Louisville will return home Sunday for a 1 p.m. game against Wake Forest before a road trip that will take it to Virginia and Syracuse next week.

