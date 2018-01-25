IMAGES | 2 firefighters hurt fighting massive fire in Columbus, - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | 2 firefighters hurt fighting massive fire in Columbus, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two firefighters were hurt when crews battled a massive fire in Columbus, Indiana.

Officials say the flames started at Carpet Mania around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. As smoke filled the air, it spread to several other businesses.

Everyone inside was able to get out safely.

Of the six businesses in the complex hit, two are a total loss.

It took 56 firefighters nearly five hours to put out the flames. Officials say one firefighter fell and another suffered a sprain while working, but they're going to be okay.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

