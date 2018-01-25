Ford workers to get $7,500 profit-sharing checks -- lowest in three years

Basic state funding for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville would be at its lowest level since the 1990s – before accounting for inflation – under Gov. Matt Bevin’s proposed two-year budget.More >>
Ford Motor Co.’s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford’s labor contract.More >>
The Kentucky AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville plan to appeal the decision.More >>
Interim AD Vince Tyra does not have a lock on the job, the university's interim president says.More >>
Kentucky saw a decline in union workers in 2017 as the state’s right-to-work law took effect, according to new federal data.More >>
Louisville-based GE Appliances will “probably benefit” from President Trump’s decision to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on imported residential washing machines, one analyst says.More >>
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.More >>
The Louisville region spent about $170,000 in private donations and taxpayer funds preparing its unsuccessful bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, top economic development officials said Friday.More >>
