Indiana House calling for study into medical marijuana benefits - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana House calling for study into medical marijuana benefits

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- The Indiana House has passed a resolution calling for a study of the benefits of medical marijuana.

The resolution was approved Thursday without opposition and comes as 29 other states have passed laws allowing medical marijuana in some form.

Republican majority leader Matt Lehman of Berne says it's time for a legislative study committee to conduct its own research.

The measure is backed by Rep. Jim Lucas, a Libertarian-leaning Republican from Seymour who is an outspoken advocate for legalizing medical marijuana.

During a floor debate Lucas held up a bottle of whiskey, a bottle of aspirin and a pack of cigarettes. He said all were common items derived from plants or trees, but none are as contentious as marijuana.

No action on legalizing medical marijuana is expected before next year.

Copyright 2018 by The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.