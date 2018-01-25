West Buechel fills council vacancy after WDRB investigation prom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

West Buechel fills council vacancy after WDRB investigation prompts member to quit

om Fox, left, will replace Ruth Jane Mosely, right, on the West Beuchel City Council. om Fox, left, will replace Ruth Jane Mosely, right, on the West Beuchel City Council.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The town of West Buechel has filled a seat on its council, which was vacated after a WDRB investigation.

In a 3-2 vote, council members elected former attorney Tom Fox to replace Ruth Jane Mosely.

She quit after our story revealed she'd sold her West Buechel home and bought a new house in Taylorsville.

For more than six months, she kept her seat on the council, and a taxpayer salary, despite no longer meeting the residency requirement of living in the city to serve on the city council.

Fox will serve out the rest of Mosely's term through the rest of this year.

