HUD secretary visits Louisville to support education for single - WDRB 41 Louisville News

HUD secretary visits Louisville to support education for single parents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A high ranking Trump administration official comes to town to highlight the effort to help parents complete their education.

Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Dr. Ben Carson was in Louisville Thursday afternoon.

He visited the Louisville Scholar House, which provides affordable housing and support services for single parents trying to finish college degrees.

The organization also offers an on-site daycare and programs for children.

Carson says the program is in line with his vision of treating the whole person and not just providing housing.

"When you see something like this, you recognize the tremendous opportunity that exists when we have public-private partnerships, government involvement, private citizens who care about their fellow Americans," he said. 

Carson also visited Lexington to tour transitional housing and discuss homeless prevention.

