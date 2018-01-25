LMPD asks public for help tracking down a murder scene

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police needs help solving weekend homicide.

Vicente Ramierez, 24, was found shot to death in his truck at Valero gas station on Poplar Level Road on Saturday.

Now, police believe he was not shot at that location and aren't sure where it happened.

LMPD Homicide detective Lieutenant Emily McKinley says they want the public's help.

"We are reaching out the community at this point to try to help us solve this case and bring some closure to his family. We believe he was shot somewhere in that area and we are trying to gather information and locate that scene," she said.

LMPD is asking anyone who saw the victim's maroon Chevy Silverado in that area last Saturday to call the tip line at 574-LMPD

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.