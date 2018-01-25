LMPD asks public for help tracking down a murder scene - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD asks public for help tracking down a murder scene

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police needs help solving weekend homicide. 

Vicente Ramierez, 24, was found shot to death in his truck at Valero gas station on Poplar Level Road on Saturday.

Now, police believe he was not shot at that location and aren't sure where it happened. 

LMPD Homicide detective Lieutenant Emily McKinley says they want the public's help. 

"We are reaching out the community at this point to try to help us solve this case and bring some closure to his family. We believe he was shot somewhere in that area and we are trying to gather information and locate that scene," she said. 

LMPD is asking anyone who saw the victim's maroon Chevy Silverado in that area last Saturday to call the tip line at 574-LMPD

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.