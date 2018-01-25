UK, U of L presidents: Budget cuts go beyond basic funding, touch key programs

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.More >>
Katina Powell, the author behind "Breaking Cardinal Rules," the book that could lead to the vacation of Louisville's 2013 national championship, was cited by LMPD for stealing from Walmart on Wednesday.
Police say he thought he was about to meet a woman in a hotel room for sex -- but instead, he was greeted by the barrel of a gun.
This season the flu is now being called an "epidemic," and health officials say it's spreading in different ways this year.
Police say his name was on the packages -- and he was there to pick them up.
Jason Spencer died in an exchange of gunfire with the teens who allegedly tried to rob him and his wife.
The bodies of 13-year-old Abby Williams and 14-year-old Libby German were found on Feb. 13, 2017, in a creek off a hiking trail in Delphi.
Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.
Basic state funding for the University of Kentucky and the University of Louisville would be at its lowest level since the 1990s – before accounting for inflation – under Gov. Matt Bevin's proposed two-year budget.
Ford Motor Co.'s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford's labor contract.
The Kentucky AFL-CIO and Teamsters Local 89 in Louisville plan to appeal the decision.
Interim AD Vince Tyra does not have a lock on the job, the university's interim president says.
Kentucky saw a decline in union workers in 2017 as the state's right-to-work law took effect, according to new federal data.
Louisville-based GE Appliances will "probably benefit" from President Trump's decision to impose tariffs of up to 50 percent on imported residential washing machines, one analyst says.
Two more First Watch daytime cafes are in the works for the Louisville market, one in the Highlands and the other in Clarksville, Ind., according to the local franchisee.
The Louisville region spent about $170,000 in private donations and taxpayer funds preparing its unsuccessful bid for Amazon's second headquarters, top economic development officials said Friday.
