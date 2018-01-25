Mother says daughter killed in Marshall County High School shoot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mother says daughter killed in Marshall County High School shooting called her

BENTON, Ky. (AP) -- The mother of a Kentucky school shooting victim says she got a call from her daughter but couldn't hear the girl's voice as violence erupted at the rural high school.

Bailey Nicole Holt was one of two 15-year-old students at Marshall County High School killed in the Tuesday morning shootings.

Her mother, Secret Holt, says she frantically tried to call her daughter when she got a report of shootings at the school.

Secret Holt told WKRN-TV in Nashville she received a call from Bailey's phone but all she could hear "was voices and chaos in the background." She says she called her daughter's name over and over, but she never responded.

Police say a gunman walked into the commons area where many students gather before classes and started shooting.

