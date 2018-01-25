Car jumps the curb and crashes into southern Indiana restaurant - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Car jumps the curb and crashes into southern Indiana restaurant

Posted:

FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

Authorities were called out to A Nice Restaurant on Lafollette Station North in Floyds Knobs on Thursday morning. When firefighters arrived, they found a Chrysler Pacifica that jumped a sidewalk, crashed through the glass in front of the building and pushed a wall into the front counter.

A worker behind the counter became trapped but was freed by another worker. No one was injured.

