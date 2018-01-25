Gov. Bevin says America has a 'cultural problem' in wake of mass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin says America has a 'cultural problem' in wake of mass shooting at Marshall County High School

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Matt Bevin Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- In the wake of Tuesday's mass shooting that killed two people and injured 18 others at Marshall County High School, Gov. Matt Bevin said it's a cultural problem, not a gun problem.

In a video posted to social media Thursday night, Bevin said he wants to start a conversation that goes deeper than just adding another rule or regulation.

"Evil doesn't care about laws," he said. "When people choose to break laws, they don't say, 'I'll break this one and this one, but not that one.' The reality is we have a cultural problem in America."

He said the eyes of the world are on Kentucky right now because of the shooting at Marshall County High School, and he's asking parents to wake up and pay attention to the violent movies, TV shows, music and video games their children are around. 

He said the U.S. is becoming an increasingly desensitized country, and the change starts at home.  

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.