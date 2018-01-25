LEWIS | UIndy hands Bellarmine second loss of season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights got off to a hot start against Indianapolis, but failed to hold on to an early lead and fell 76-68 at the home of the Greyhounds.

Bellarmine senior guard Brent Bach scored a game high 24 points, including some early buckets that keyed a 12-5 run to start the game, but UIndy responded with a 13-3 run and had a 38-28 lead at the half.

Indianapolis (12-6, 6-4 in GLVC) held the lead the entirely of the second half, despite a late Knights run keyed again by Bach.

Devin Dixon led the Greyhounds with 17 points and six rebounds.

Bellarmine (17-2, 8-2 in GLVC) is scheduled to practice Friday in Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse before hitting the road to St. Louis to take on UMSL Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.