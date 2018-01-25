LEWIS | UIndy hands Bellarmine second loss of season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LEWIS | UIndy hands Bellarmine second loss of season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Bellarmine Knights got off to a hot start against Indianapolis, but failed to hold on to an early lead and fell 76-68 at the home of the Greyhounds.

Bellarmine senior guard Brent Bach scored a game high 24 points, including some early buckets that keyed a 12-5 run to start the game, but UIndy responded with a 13-3 run and had a 38-28 lead at the half.

Indianapolis (12-6, 6-4 in GLVC) held the lead the entirely of the second half, despite a late Knights run keyed again by Bach.

Devin Dixon led the Greyhounds with 17 points and six rebounds.

Bellarmine (17-2, 8-2 in GLVC) is scheduled to practice Friday in Butler’s Hinkle Fieldhouse before hitting the road to St. Louis to take on UMSL Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.