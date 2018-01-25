Finalists for JCPS superintendent offer their visions for district at first forum

Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio and Chief Operations Officer Mike Raisor took questions – some from the audience of more than 70 and some from a group of students on stage – for more than an hour at Central High School.More >>
Joe Bargione and Bethanie Brogli Opell left for Marshall County on Wednesday, and although the high school remains closed for students since Tuesday’s shooting, Pollio said they will provide support for school staff and families still reeling from the violence.More >>
Frank Mellen’s legal interpretation came in response to a question from Jefferson County Board of Education member Chris Brady on whether the state can mandate budget cuts by JCPS during a discussion on the district’s draft budget at Tuesday’s school board meeting.More >>
The enthusiastic start to Wednesday’s school day at Shelby Traditional Academy comes a day after a tragic shooting more than 200 miles away at Marshall County High School that left two 15-year-old students dead, 18 others wounded and a 15-year-old student facing murder and attempted murder charges.More >>
The federal agency’s review prompted JCPS to fire seven teachers and assistants in the program and enact a corrective action plan, and the district is continuing to take steps to ensure past mistakes in the program aren’t repeated.More >>
The new name has been in the works for about a year, and Executive Director Sam Corbett said the group is working with Louisville-based Doe-Anderson Advertising on the project.More >>
EHS rolled out the program Jan. 11, and students use Google Chromebooks to keep up with their schoolwork. Teachers can load assignments, reading materials and class notes to Google Classroom, a free cloud-based system that also allows students to turn in their work digitally.More >>
The school board met for its quarterly retreat Friday at Junior Achievement of Kentuckiana, and Cassie Blausey, Jefferson County Public Schools’ director of school choice, said the district is on a strict timeline to put together its plan to solicit and evaluate applications for public charter schools.More >>
