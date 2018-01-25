As Louisville sees a spike in domestic violence cases, an expert - WDRB 41 Louisville News

As Louisville sees a spike in domestic violence cases, an expert tells you what signs to look for

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Just in the past few weeks, a women is accused of bludgeoning a man, two men were found shot to death inside an apartment near Bowman Field, and a husband, his wife and sister were found shot to death inside their Pleasure Ridge Park home.

In all three cases the suspect is a loved one of the victim.

Amy Noll, a social worker at Centerstone, says out of some 300 clients, half involve domestic violence. 

"The most difficult and dangerous time is when a person tries to leave that relationship, and that's when things really escalate," Noll said.

That's especially true, Noll said, when loved ones try to intervene.

"It's important to note that a family member cannot rescue them," she said. "You may think that you know a person and what they're capable of, but you don't always."

In fact, Noll warns abusers often isolate their victims from their family and friends to control them, just one of many signs someone could be in an abusive relationship. Other signs include, jealousy and controlling the finances.

"They are constantly checking their partner's cell phone to see who they're talking to and what they're doing," Noll said. "They monitor the social media accounts ... We have had clients that have had to take pictures of the place that they are and send it to their partner to prove to them where they are."

And it's not just women. According to the Center for Disease Control, one in four men are victims of domestic violence.

"it seems like there's a stigma to that, and you don't hear about it as often," Noll said. "But it can be just as bad."

So what can you do if you suspect someone is being abused?

"Get help," Noll said. "There's help out there for them that can help them get away and be safe."

