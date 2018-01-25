Paoli Community Schools on 2-hour delay Friday as police investi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Paoli Community Schools on 2-hour delay Friday as police investigate anonymous threat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Paoli Community Schools is on a two-hour delay Friday after an anonymous threat was made.

Little information is known about the nature of the threat, but school administrators and police are investigating it. Though on a delay, school will be in session with extra law enforcement present.

The district said bags, backpacks and Chromebook cases should be left at home. If a students brings one of the aforementioned items, it will be searched. Paoli High School students are being asked to report to Homeroom, and zero hour classes are canceled.

If parents choose to keep their kids home Friday, absences will be waved, the district said. Drop-offs and students drivers for both buildings should use the main entrance.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.