UPDATE: Paoli Community Schools closed Friday, January 26 as pol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE: Paoli Community Schools closed Friday, January 26 as police investigate anonymous threat

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Paoli Community Schools are now closed Friday, January 26, 2018 after an anonymous threat was made.

On Thursday night, school officials said the district would be operating on a two-hour delay.

At around 6:15 a.m. Friday morning, school officials posted the decision to cancel classes on Facebook.

All schools in the district will be closed while school administrators and police continue to investigate the threats.

Little information is known about the nature of the threat, but school officials said they will send out more information about the threat as it becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.