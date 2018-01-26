CRAWFORD | Louisville's Padgett reaches out to family of Marshall County shooting victim

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.More >>
In a bit of a disjointed game, Myisha Hines-Allen remained a constant for the Louisville women's basketball team, scoring 26 points and grabbing 11 rebounds in an 84-74 road victory at Miami.More >>
Louisville held Miami to 37 percent shooting from the field and led with less than a minute to play in both regulation and overtime, but crucial mistakes and big plays by the Hurricanes led to a 78-75 Miami win in overtime.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra said for the first time Wednesday night that he intends to be a candidate for the permanent job.More >>
Louisville interim athletic director Vince Tyra reacted to a report today by Indianapolis radio host and ESPN analyst Dan Dakich that the NCAA Infractions Appeals Committee had decided to deny the school's appeal of violations within its men's basketball program.More >>
Louisville interim coach David Padgett talks about the Cardinals' Wednesday night matchup at Miami.More >>
Nineteen games into his first season as Louisville's interim head coach, David Padgett is doing things differently, as he showed again after Louisville's 79-67 win over Boston College.More >>
The University of Louisville let a big lead slip away in the closing minutes, but held on for its fourth straight ACC victory, beating Boston College 77-69.More >>
