Police update number of injured in Marshall County school shooting

BENTON, Ky. (AP) -- Kentucky State Police say they have finished processing the scene at a high school where a 15-year-old boy fatally shot two classmates and they have determined more students were injured.

Police said in a statement late Thursday that two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire at Marshall County High School Tuesday before classes began.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope -- both 15 -- died after Tuesday's shooting. They are set to be buried on Sunday. 

Previously, police said four students suffered other injuries.

The teen accused in the shooting has been ordered held on murder and assault charges.

Two of the wounded students are still at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee, where they are listed in stable condition.

