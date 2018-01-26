Police update number of injured in Marshall County school shooting

Brenda Porter, the Louisville woman who LMPD said admitted to "bludgeoning" a man to death Sunday, was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday.More >>
Brenda Porter, the Louisville woman who LMPD said admitted to "bludgeoning" a man to death Sunday, was indicted by a Grand Jury on Tuesday.More >>
Federal prosecutors say they'll recommend a 21-month prison sentence for the man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard.More >>
Federal prosecutors say they'll recommend a 21-month prison sentence for the man accused of tackling U.S. Sen. Rand Paul in the Kentucky lawmaker's yard.More >>
An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.More >>
An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.More >>
Police say the school bus was stopped had its lights flashing.More >>
Police say the school bus was stopped had its lights flashing.More >>
Police said in a statement late Thursday that two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries in Tuesday's shooting at Marshall County High School.More >>
Police said in a statement late Thursday that two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries in Tuesday's shooting at Marshall County High School.More >>
The Louisville man was a former operator for Rails Craft Brew and Eatery Restaurant in Seymour and Clarksville.More >>
The Louisville man was a former operator for Rails Craft Brew and Eatery Restaurant in Seymour and Clarksville.More >>
The man found shot to death on Poplar Level Road who may have been shot at that location.More >>
The man found shot to death on Poplar Level Road who may have been shot at that location.More >>
Jason Spencer died in an exchange of gunfire with the teens who allegedly tried to rob him and his wife.More >>
Jason Spencer died in an exchange of gunfire with the teens who allegedly tried to rob him and his wife.More >>