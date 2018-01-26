3 Pittsburgh teens accused of deliberately triggering allergic reaction in student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three teens in Pittsburgh are accused of staging a food attack on another classmate with allergies.

Police say the girls were playing the "high five" game when they deliberately exposed a classmate to pineapple juice, knowing she is seriously allergic to it.

One of the teens allegedly soaked her hand in pineapple juice, then made rounds around the lunchroom, high-fiving other students until she got to the 14-year-old victim.

Police say some students at the table said it was a bad idea and not to go through with it, but went along anyway.

Because of the girl's allergy, pineapples are not allowed on the school menu. The fruit cup used was brought in a bagged lunch.

The victim went into anaphylactic shock. She was rushed to the hospital, but is now doing doing fine.

