Radcliff driver arrested after crashing into 13-year-old girl as she boarded school bus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 13-year-old girl has been hospitalized after police say a Radcliff man failed to stop for a school bus and drove into her as she was trying to cross the street.

Police say the driver, 20-year-old Cristian Cruz, is facing serious charges.

According to an arrest report, the incident took place Thursday, just before 7:30 a.m., near the 1400 block of Hill Street, just west of the Radcliff City Park in Radcliff.

Police say the school bus was stopped and flashing red lights, when the teen crossed the street in an attempt to board the bus.

At that point, police say Cruz, who was driving a green Jeep, failed to stop for the bus, despite the flashing red lights, and crashed into the girl.

She was transported to Norton Children's Hospital. Her condition at this time is not known.

According to the arrest report, Cruz did not have valid vehicle insurance -- and told officers he worked overnight at Walmart and was tired.

He was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, driving without valid insurance and improperly passing a loading or unloading school or church bus.

Cruz is currently being held in the Hardin County Detention Center.

