Safety goes to the dogs with The Kasey Program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Black Labrador Retrievers may be the best fire safety teachers.

The Kasey Program was started in 1995 by Jeff Owens as a way to teach children about fire & life safety. Owens is a retired career firefighter/paramedic. After more than 31 years of service, he wanted to make a positive impact on kids.

Black Labrador Retrievers demonstrate the safety skills taught. For example, Kasey demonstrates Stop, Drop & Roll, checking the door to see if it's hot, crawling under the smoke, as well as many other skills. The program is designed to educate children from preschool age to 6th grade.

The dogs are also trained for "Search & Rescue" and as therapy dogs during Indiana, Illinois and Ohio Burn camps. The program really started to grow when Koorsen Fire & Security became a sponsor in 1998.

The Kasey Program reaches and teaches more than 400,000 children annually, in more than 400 programs across the United States. It is the only full time, nationally touring fire prevention program in the country.

The Louisville area schedule includes:

January 29 - Minors Lane Elementary - Louisville, KY

January 30 - Mt. Washington Elementary - Mt. Washington, KY

January 30 - Roby Elementary - Shepherdsville, KY

February 1 - Stonestreet Elementary - Louisville, KY

February 2 - Whitney Young Elementary - Louisville, KY

Click here to learn more about the Kasey Program.

