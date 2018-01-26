Paoli schools closed Friday after social media threats - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Paoli schools closed Friday after social media threats

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools in Paoli, Indiana, were closed Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, as police investigated anonymous two online threats against students in the district -- and police say they think they know where the threats came from.

Law enforcement learned about the first threat around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Indiana State Police say the threat mentioned harm against Paoli Schools and was made on a social media site.

After police found a second post of the same nature later in the evening, the district decided to cancel school for Friday.

Investigators started to track down the threats and determined it appears to have originated outside of the area and possibly even outside of the country.

Police say threats like this are becoming more common with the use of the Internet -- especially after tragedies or natural disasters.

"Unfortunately, with the tragedies that happened in Kentucky earlier this week, it appears that there are people that are trying to perpetuate that fear and take advantage of others," said Sgt. Chad Dick, spokesman for the Indiana State Police Jasper Post.

It's still early on in the investigation, but police don't believe a student is involved. We're told these investigations can be time-consuming, especially because the threats originated on the Internet.

Investigators are asking any parents who may have seen or heard anything about the post to call the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at (812) 482-1441.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

