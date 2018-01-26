Paoli schools closed Friday after social media threats

Three teens in Pittsburgh are accused of staging a food attack on another classmate with allergies.

The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.

Police say the school bus was stopped and had its lights flashing.

A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Schools in Paoli, Indiana, were closed Friday, Jan. 26, 2018, as police investigated anonymous two online threats against students in the district -- and police say they think they know where the threats came from.

Law enforcement learned about the first threat around 5 p.m. on Thursday. Indiana State Police say the threat mentioned harm against Paoli Schools and was made on a social media site.

After police found a second post of the same nature later in the evening, the district decided to cancel school for Friday.

Investigators started to track down the threats and determined it appears to have originated outside of the area and possibly even outside of the country.

Police say threats like this are becoming more common with the use of the Internet -- especially after tragedies or natural disasters.

"Unfortunately, with the tragedies that happened in Kentucky earlier this week, it appears that there are people that are trying to perpetuate that fear and take advantage of others," said Sgt. Chad Dick, spokesman for the Indiana State Police Jasper Post.

It's still early on in the investigation, but police don't believe a student is involved. We're told these investigations can be time-consuming, especially because the threats originated on the Internet.

Investigators are asking any parents who may have seen or heard anything about the post to call the Indiana State Police Jasper Post at (812) 482-1441.

