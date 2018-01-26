Marshall County High School reopens after mass shooting that kil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Marshall County High School reopens after mass shooting that killed 2 students

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky high school where a student went on a shooting rampage Tuesday morning has reopened.

The day began at Marshall High School Friday morning with an assembly. The building was turned back over to the school after Kentucky State Police finished processing the scene on Thursday. 

Police also updated the number of wounded. In a statement released late Thursday, police said two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire at Marshall County High School Tuesday before classes began.

Previously, police said four students suffered other injuries.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old suspect appeared in court for the first time on Jan. 25. His name hasn't been released, but he's is expected to be charged as an adult.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died after Tuesday's shooting. 

Bailey's mom, Secret, says her daughter called her as the shooting started, but she heard only voices and chaos in the background.

She says she called Bailey's name several times, but she never responded.

Despite all that happened, Bailey's mom says she's praying for the suspect. 

"There's just no words to describe how we feel about it. But I pray for his family because I know they're going through a lot right now too."

Visitation for Holt and Cope is set for Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium at Marshall County High School. Funeral services for both will be held Sunday.

