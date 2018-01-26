Marshall County High School reopens after mass shooting that killed 2 students

Ford Motor Co.’s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford’s labor contract.

Ford Motor Co.’s more-than 13,000 hourly workers in Louisville will get annual profit-sharing checks worth about $7,500 for the typical fulltime employee. The annual bonus, which will be paid in March, is part of Ford’s labor contract.

Ford workers to get $7,500 profit-sharing checks -- lowest in three years

Ford workers to get $7,500 profit-sharing checks -- lowest in three years

Secret Holt reveals what she heard on the other end of the phone as her daughter Bailey was dying.

Secret Holt reveals what she heard on the other end of the phone as her daughter Bailey was dying.

Police said in a statement late Thursday that two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries in Tuesday's shooting at Marshall County High School.

Police said in a statement late Thursday that two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries in Tuesday's shooting at Marshall County High School.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.

A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Kentucky high school where a student went on a shooting rampage Tuesday morning has reopened.

The day began at Marshall High School Friday morning with an assembly. The building was turned back over to the school after Kentucky State Police finished processing the scene on Thursday.

Police also updated the number of wounded. In a statement released late Thursday, police said two students were fatally shot, 14 were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries when the boy opened fire at Marshall County High School Tuesday before classes began.

Previously, police said four students suffered other injuries.

Meanwhile, the 15-year-old suspect appeared in court for the first time on Jan. 25. His name hasn't been released, but he's is expected to be charged as an adult.

Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, both 15, died after Tuesday's shooting.

Bailey's mom, Secret, says her daughter called her as the shooting started, but she heard only voices and chaos in the background.

She says she called Bailey's name several times, but she never responded.

Despite all that happened, Bailey's mom says she's praying for the suspect.

"There's just no words to describe how we feel about it. But I pray for his family because I know they're going through a lot right now too."

Visitation for Holt and Cope is set for Saturday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Reed Conder Memorial Gymnasium at Marshall County High School. Funeral services for both will be held Sunday.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.