2 people found shot in overturned vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood

2 people found shot in overturned vehicle in Louisville's Beechm - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Residents of a south Louisville neighborhood are asking questions after two people were shot inside their moving car Friday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Friday, Louisville Metro Police responded to the shooting in the 4500 block of Picadilly Avenue, near West Ashland Avenue, in the Beechmont neighborhood.

Police say a man and a woman were found inside the car with gunshot wounds.

One witness on the scene who wanted to remain anonymous said he heard the car hit a telephone pole, and then his neighbor's house.

"I ran out to see if there's anything that I could do to help, and I seen two other gentlemen out there trying to help, and there was a girl who pulled herself out of the vehicle," he said. "She was saying that, 'I've been shot! Please help!'" 

He says he saw three cars pull out of their driveway abruptly, and that police arrived quickly after that. He was also afraid the suspects weren't done shooting when he was in the process of helping.  

The man and woman were taken to University Hospital. The man is in critical condition. There are no suspects at this time and there is no known motive. If you know anything about what happened, you are asked to call the anonymous police tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

