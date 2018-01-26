Two people found shot in overturned vehicle in Louisville's Beec - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Two people found shot in overturned vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were found shot in an overturned vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood Friday morning.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

Two people were found shot in the overturned vehicle in the 4500 block of Picadilly Avenue near West Ashland Avenue, according to the MetroSafe supervisor. The vehicle had hit a utility pole.

The seriousness of their injuries is not known. Police are in the neighborhood looking for possible suspects.

Stay with WDRB News. We'll update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.