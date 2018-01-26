Two people found shot in overturned vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after two people were found shot in an overturned vehicle in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood Friday morning.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

Two people were found shot in the overturned vehicle in the 4500 block of Picadilly Avenue near West Ashland Avenue, according to the MetroSafe supervisor. The vehicle had hit a utility pole.

The seriousness of their injuries is not known. Police are in the neighborhood looking for possible suspects.

