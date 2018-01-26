Driver for Greater Clark Schools accused of leaving fourth grader asleep on bus

Driver for Greater Clark Schools accused of leaving fourth grade - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bus driver for Greater Clark County Schools has been suspended after a 9-year-old child was left on a bus.

WDRB News has learned that the fourth grader was left behind for hours sleeping on a bus Thursday morning. 

The child was supposed to have been dropped off at Jonathan Jennings Elementary school in Charlestown.

We're told the driver didn't check every seat after the kids got off the bus as required. 

A school spokesperson called the incident "extremely regrettable."

