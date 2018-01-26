Not guilty plea entered for Louisville woman accused of beating boyfriend to death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A not guilty plea has been entered on behalf of the woman accused of beating her boyfriend to death.

Brenda Porter appeared in court Friday morning.

Louisville Metro Police say Porter beat and stabbed her boyfriend, 69-year-old David Burch, on Sunday. His body was found wrapped in plastic behind a home near Assumption High School.

Porter was originally released on home incarceration. After she was indicted on several charges, police cancelled her HIP and put her in jail.

