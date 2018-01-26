Woman accused of stealing $800,000 from Bullitt County business - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman accused of stealing $800,000 from Bullitt County business

Posted: Updated:
Candi Fluhr Candi Fluhr

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman is accused of stealing at least $800,000 from a local business in Bullitt County.

Candi Fluhr was arrested on Thursday.

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office hasn't released the name of the business. Investigators say she used bad checks and business credit cards to steal the money over the last year.

An audit revealed the missing money.

The woman admitted to taking $700,000, but investigators say documents show she took at least $800,000. Authorities say because of all the bank transactions, the case will likely get turned over to the Secret Service.

Fluhr is expected in court next week.

