RAW VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin calls on churches to hold a Day of Prayer for Marshall County victims on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three days after the deadly shooting at Marshall County High School, Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is offering hope to the grieving community.

Bevin, community leaders, first responders, and the family members of some of the victims hosted an event Friday, the same day students returned to classes.

On Tuesday morning, police say a student walked into the school and started shooting. During the attack, 15-year-old Bailey Holt and 15-year-old Preston Cope were shot and killed.

At his event, Bevin took the chance to talk directly to Bailey's family.

"It's not easy, I know, but you are strong," Bevin said. "Your boldness and the comfort that you provide to people in this community by being here," was an example to many."

Bevin called on churches in the state hold a Day of Prayer on Sunday to remember the victims and help the community move forward.

