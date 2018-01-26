Police in La Grange searching for driver who kept going after hi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police in La Grange searching for driver who kept going after hitting police cruiser

Still frame from footage provided by virtualrailfan.com Still frame from footage provided by virtualrailfan.com

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in La Grange are asking for the public's help to find a driver who didn't stop after colliding with a police cruiser late Thursday night. 

A video capturing the hit-and-run at the intersection of Main and First Streets in downtown has been posted on the department's Facebook page. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the La Grange Police Department at 502-225-0444, the LPD tip line at 502-873-8945, or report tips online on the department's website.

Police had not returned calls Friday afternoon asking for additional details on the collision, including if anyone was hurt, the time or the possible make and model of the fleeing vehicle.

