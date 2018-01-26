Corrections officer in Madison, Ind., accused of beating his girlfriend

MADISON, Ind. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man has gone from corrections officer to inmate.

Indiana State Police say 21-year-old Spencer Perkins beat his 20-year-old girlfriend and confined her against her will. Police found the Jefferson County Corrections officer at his home in Madison, Indiana, and arrested him.

He was taken to the Jefferson County Jail on charges of domestic battery, strangulation and criminal confinement.

Because of his position as an officer at the jail, Perkins was later taken to the Switzerland County Jail.

