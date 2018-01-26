Spelling mistake leads St. Matthews Police to arrest man with fa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Spelling mistake leads St. Matthews Police to arrest man with fake ID

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say poor spelling led to a man's arrest after police say he presented them with a fake ID.

According to an arrest report, 31-year-old Rafael Colon Rivera was stopped by St. Matthews Police on Jan. 25, just after 10 a.m., for a traffic violation.

Police say Rivera got out of his car without permission. That's when officers asked to see his identification.

According to the arrest report, officers were quickly tipped off that Rivera's ID was fraudulent when they noticed that the word "Jefferson" was spelled "Jeffersin" -- and when the Jefferson County Clerk was listed as "Brandy Smith."

In actuality, the Jefferson County Clerk is Bobbie Holsclaw.

Police say the identification card was also the wrong color.

According to the arrest report, Rivera admitted that he paid "an unknown Hispanic male" for the fake ID card.

He was arrested and charged with possession of a forged instrument.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

