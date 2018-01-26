Trimble County, Ky. man accused of using Facebook to send pornographic messages to minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Trimble County, Kentucky, man is facing felony charges after police say he used Facebook Messenger to send pornographic information to minors.

According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police traced the messages to the Facebook account of 25-year-old Jonathan McClain, of Pendleton, Kentucky.

Police say McClain used Facebook Messenger to "find and engage in sexual conduct and communication with minors under the age of 18" and to distribute "obscene matter to those minors."

Police say they also found 10 files related to child pornography on McClain's social media accounts.

As a result, police say they executed a search warrant on McClain's Pendleton home. According to the arrest report, McClain admitted to the crimes.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, five counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.

He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

