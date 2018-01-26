Trimble County, Ky. man accused of using Facebook to send pornog - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Trimble County, Ky. man accused of using Facebook to send pornographic messages to minors

Posted: Updated:
Jonathan McClain (Source: Carroll County Detention Center) Jonathan McClain (Source: Carroll County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Trimble County, Kentucky, man is facing felony charges after police say he used Facebook Messenger to send pornographic information to minors.

According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police traced the messages to the Facebook account of 25-year-old Jonathan McClain, of Pendleton, Kentucky.

Police say McClain used Facebook Messenger to "find and engage in sexual conduct and communication with minors under the age of 18" and to distribute "obscene matter to those minors."

Police say they also found 10 files related to child pornography on McClain's social media accounts.

As a result, police say they executed a search warrant on McClain's Pendleton home. According to the arrest report, McClain admitted to the crimes.

He was arrested Thursday afternoon and charged with 10 counts of possession or viewing of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, five counts of promoting a minor under the age of 16 in a sexual performance and 10 counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors.

He is currently being held in the Carroll County Detention Center.

Copyright 2018 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.