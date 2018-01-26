Indiana troopers seize more than 120 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- State troopers in Porter County, Indiana say they found more than 120 pounds of pot after they pulled over a vehicle for a traffic violation on an Indiana toll road.

Police say it happened around 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the eastbound lanes of the toll road near the 22 mile marker. That's not far from the Portage Barrier.

The grey Dodge Avenger was stopped after troopers noticed several traffic violations. After talking to the driver, 46-year-old Howard Montgomery and 32-year-old Danielle Ruise -- both from Rochester, New York -- the troopers "became suspicious of criminal activity."

That's when police had K-9 Axel perform a "free-air sniff" outside the vehicle. Police say Axel, "gave a positive indication," and police searched the car. They say they found "approximately 121 pounds of suspected marijuana in the trunk."

Montgomery and Ruise were arrested and face preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, which is a Level 5 felony.

They were both being held at the Porter County Jail.

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.