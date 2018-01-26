Nutella discounts spark chaos in French supermarkets

Three teens in Pittsburgh are accused of staging a food attack on another classmate with allergies.

Three teens in Pittsburgh are accused of staging a food attack on another classmate with allergies.

The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.

The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

The letter sent home to parents on Thursday morning to let them know why police were at the school.

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.

Louisville basketball coach David Padgett hasn't been the interim head coach long, but he understood the importance of the position when faced with a tragedy, and an opportunity to help in a small way.

Police say the school bus was stopped and had its lights flashing.

Police say the school bus was stopped and had its lights flashing.

A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

PARIS (AP) - Brawls have broken out in French supermarkets as shoppers scramble to get their hands on discounted jars of chocolate and hazelnut spread.

Chaotic scenes were filmed in several supermarkets across the country operated by the Intermarche chain, which offered massive discounts on jars of Nutella.

The promotion, launched on Thursday, reduced the price of more than a million 950-gram jars from 4.70 euros ($5.85) to 1.41 ($1.75).

In one video posted on Twitter, customers are seen shoving each other and shouting as they try to get as many jars as possible. According to Le Parisien newspaper, shoppers started to fight in the northern town of Ostricourt, prompting police to step in.

Intermarche did not immediately answer a message from The Associated Press seeking comments. Ferrero, the company that produces Nutella, decried the incidents and distanced itself from the supermarket chain.

"We want to clarify that the decision for the special offer was taken unilaterally by Intermarche," the company said in a statement. "We regret the consequences of this operation, which created confusion and disappointment in the consumers' minds."

The discount was meant to last until Saturday but stocks ran out very quickly at many supermarkets. Sales went smoothly in some places, however, with no incidents reported in several supermarkets taking part in the promotion.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.