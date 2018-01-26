4 middle school students charged with assault for allegedly atta - WDRB 41 Louisville News

4 middle school students charged with assault for allegedly attacking JCPS bus monitor



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Four JCPS middle school students are charged with assault after allegedly attacking a bus monitor.

The district said it happened Wednesday afternoon when bus 0927 was taking students from Westport Middle School to west Louisville. The alleged attack happened near 24th Street and Portland Avenue. 

JCPS said the monitor was back on the job Thursday. In addition to the criminal charges, the district said the four students will be disciplined according to the district code of conduct.

