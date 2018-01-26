Dequante Hobbs' friends and family celebrate what would have been his 8th birthday

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.More >>
An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.More >>
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.More >>
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.More >>
The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.More >>
The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.More >>
A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.More >>
A mistake led one person to hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving behind a lot of damage at a southern Indiana restaurant.More >>
Three teens in Pittsburgh are accused of staging a food attack on another classmate with allergies.More >>
Three teens in Pittsburgh are accused of staging a food attack on another classmate with allergies.More >>
Police say the school bus was stopped and had its lights flashing.More >>
Police say the school bus was stopped and had its lights flashing.More >>
Police say Facebook Messenger was his tool of choice.More >>
Police say Facebook Messenger was his tool of choice.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>
Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.More >>