Dequante Hobbs' friends and family celebrate what would have bee - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dequante Hobbs' friends and family celebrate what would have been his 8th birthday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A birthday celebration was held for Dequante Hobbs on Friday night at Altitude Trampoline Park on what would have been his eighth birthday.

Dequante was killed by a stray bullet last summer while sitting at his kitchen table. His mom said her little boy loved coming to the park every week and that she's not going to stop celebrating his life just because he's no longer here. 

"We're in one of his favorite spots, and I actually made his a promise that I was going to do his birthday here," Micheshia Norment said. "So I kept that promise."

Norment added that Dequante would have wanted everyone to have fun on his birthday. 

