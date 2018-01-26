LACETT | Kansas head coach Bill Self watches Langford dominate - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LACETT | Kansas head coach Bill Self watches Langford dominate

Posted: Updated:

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) – Romeo Langford put on a show Friday, and Bill Self was there to see it.

With the Kansas head coach watching from behind the Bulldogs bench, the uncommitted New Albany senior scored 38 points, helping New Albany to an easy home win over Evansville North, 112-43.

Self arrived moments after the tip, just in time to see Langford take over in the first half. Normally passive in the opening moments, Langford dominated the scoring, dropping 13 in the first quarter and then another 10 in the second.

Kansas remains one of the three finalists in the Romeo Langford sweepstakes. Vanderbilt and Indiana are the others. Langford has said he will make his decision in the spring.

