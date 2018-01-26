Paoli High School hosts basketball game despite school threats - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Paoli High School hosts basketball game despite school threats

Posted: Updated:

PAOLI, Ind. (WDRB) -- Social media threats shut down a Paoli Community Schools on Friday after police learned about an anonymous online Thursday night.

But the district decided to go forward with Friday night's boys basketball game against Corydon with additional security.

Those troopers on hand want everyone to know, including students, just how serious the penalties are in cases like this. In Indiana, it is considered felony intimidation and threatening a school makes the offense even more serious.

"It's punishable up to two and a half years of prison time," Sgt. Chad Dick said. "It's not like a suspension or anything like that. It's a very serious crime."

Fans attending said they were happy the game went on as planned.

"I feel safe knowing that we have our local law enforcement here and, you know, still want to support the Rams," said Sharea Overman, a graduate of Paoli High School.

The school asked fans to leave backpacks and large purses at home as a precaution.

