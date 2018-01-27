Louisville Metro Corrections officer involved in crash Saturday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Metro Corrections officer involved in crash Saturday morning while transporting inmate

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Corrections officer was involved in a crash early Saturday morning while transporting an inmate.

That's according to a MetroSafe supervisor.

Officials say it happened at 6th Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard near Metro Corrections.

A call was received shortly after 2 a.m.

The crash involved two vehicles, according to authorities.

At least one person was transported to the hospital. There's no word on the person's condition.

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.