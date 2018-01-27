Visitation to be held Saturday for 2 students killed in Marshall - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Visitation to be held Saturday for 2 students killed in Marshall County school shooting

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has been a week of prayer and mourning for the Marshall County High School community.

The community will come together Saturday to pay their respects to two students who died Tuesday after being shot by another teen.

Police say the two students killed were 15-year-old Bailey Holt and 15-year-old Preston Cope. Visitation for Holt and Cope will be held Saturday at the school's gym from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. The funerals for both Holt and Cope will be held on Sunday.

Holt's mother, Secret, says even while her family is burying their first born child, she will pray for the accused shooter's family as well. "There's just no words to describe how we feel about it. But I pray for his family because I know they're going through a lot right now too," said Secret Holt.

Fourteen people were wounded by gunfire and seven others suffered other injuries, when a teen opened fire at the school on Tuesday before classes began.

The 15-year-old suspect appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. His name hasn't been released, but he is expected to be charged as an adult.

The school reopened Friday after Kentucky State Police finished processing the scene on Thursday.

Governor Matt Bevin has declared Sunday as a Day of Prayer for Marshall County.

Related:

Copyright 2018 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.