Country music legend Reba McEntire playing KFC's first female Col. Sanders

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Country music icon Reba McEntire is breaking new ground in the world of fried chicken.

McEntire is KFC's newest Colonel Sanders. In fact, she's the first female to play the colonel.

KFC called her an "obvious choice" to play the first female colonel.

You might not be aware, but McEntire is an avid KFC supporter. She's the 11th person to play Colonel Sanders.

The real colonel, Harlan Sanders, is buried here in Louisville at Cave Hill Cemetery.

