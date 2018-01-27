POLICE: Teen girl shot in abdomen by juvenile male playing with - WDRB 41 Louisville News

POLICE: Teen girl shot in abdomen by juvenile male playing with handgun

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say a 16-year-old girl was shot in the abdomen by a juvenile male playing with a handgun.

LMPD 6th Division officers responded Friday around 11 p.m. to a shooting in the 7000 block of Wildwood Circle, near South Watterson Trail and Bardstown Road.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound. She was taken by ambulance to U of L Hospital and her condition is stable.

According to police, the victim said she and two juvenile males were playing with the handgun before one of the juveniles fired the weapon. Investigators say the victim also stated that after she was shot, the juvenile who fired the weapon ran away.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating the case.

