LACETT | Cardinals hire new defensive coordinator

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Cardinals football team has hired a new defensive coordinator.

WDRB confirmed with a source the school has hired Brian VanGorder to take control of its defense. FootballScoop.com first had the story.

VanGorder comes to Louisville with 37 years of coaching experience from the high school level all the way to the NFL. He was Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator from 2014-2016 and was most recently with Oklahoma as a defensive assistant this past season.

VanGorder and Louisville head coach Bobby Petrino have also worked together in the past. VanGorder served as the linebacker’s coach for Petrino during his one season with the Falcons in 2007.

VanGorder is now Louisville's third different defensive coordinator in the past three seasons. He replaces Peter Sirmon who resigned after one season on the job.

