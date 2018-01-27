Aunt: Kentucky school shooting victim 'salt of the Earth' - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Aunt: Kentucky school shooting victim 'salt of the Earth'

Bailey Holt Bailey Holt

BENTON, Ky. (AP) - The aunt of one of two teenage victims of a school shooting in Kentucky is describing her as an "old soul" who was simple, easy to love and "the salt of the Earth."

Tracy Tubbs told reporters Saturday that her niece, 15-year-old Bailey Holt, was a "sweatshirt kind of girl" who often wore jeans and Converse shoes. Tubbs said Holt loved classic rock bands like AC/DC and Van Halen.

Holt died at the scene of the shooting at Marshall County High School in Benton on Tuesday. Fifteen-year-old Preston Ryan Cope was declared dead at a Nashville hospital. A 15-year-old boy is being held on murder and assault charges.

Tubbs spoke on behalf of the Holt family. Jackie Reid, principal of Sharpe Elementary School, spoke for Cope's family.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

