Wag 'N Wash Natural Food and Bakery holds grand opening in Westport Village

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many people strive to make healthier choices in the new year, and the same can be said for your pets. Now there's a new place to help out. 

Wag 'N Wash held their grand opening at Westport Village on Saturday. It's said to be a one-stop-shop, with a handmade dog treat bakery, wash and grooming stations, all-natural foods and holistic pet medicines. 

When it comes to treats, they have everything from peanut butter pie cookies, Biscotti, and even meatballs for your pets. 

"We have all sorts of different crazy things you wouldn't think your dog would need, but they love them," Wag 'N Wash owner Paige Franklin said. "Everything here is human grade ... you can eat it yourself. No sugar, of course, but the dogs love it."

Many dogs at Saturday's grand opening were up for adoption, and proceeds went to benefit the Animal Care Society. 

Adoption events will be held at least every month, with the next one scheduled for Feb. 3. 

