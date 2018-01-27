New $23 million detention center opens in Oldham County

Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.

Government ethics experts say the Fischer administration's refusal to identify the committee members who recommended projects in the Paristown and Russell neighborhoods raises concerns about a unique type of decision making that involved private citizens endorsing plans that are likely to use public funds or control public assets.

The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.

The case will likely get turned over to the U.S. Secret Service.

Police say Facebook Messenger was his tool of choice.

Police say Facebook Messenger was his tool of choice.

Trimble County, Ky. man accused of using Facebook to send pornographic messages to minors

Trimble County, Ky. man accused of using Facebook to send pornographic messages to minors

Officials say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

Officials say when officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

POLICE: Teen girl shot in abdomen by juvenile male playing with handgun

POLICE: Teen girl shot in abdomen by juvenile male playing with handgun

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

According to a MetroSafe supervisor, the crash was reported at 11:40 a.m.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

An 18-year-old man accused of molesting two 6-year-old girls in October when he was a student at Jeffersonville High School is now facing more than 20 charges involving 17 alleged victims.

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

Jeffersonville High School student now charged with molesting 17 children between 3 and 7 years old

The recently remodeled Kentucky Castle in Versailles was sold over the summer and now, open for business. The new owners are drawing Louisville guests by proving some dreams really do come true.

The recently remodeled Kentucky Castle in Versailles was sold over the summer and now, open for business. The new owners are drawing Louisville guests by proving some dreams really do come true.

Four JCPS middle school students are charged with assault after allegedly attacking a bus monitor.

Four JCPS middle school students are charged with assault after allegedly attacking a bus monitor.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- After years of planning and millions of dollars, the new Oldham County Detention Center is now open.

Oldham County Jailer Mike Simpson said all inmates were moved from the old jail in La Grange on Saturday.

WDRB News was granted exclusive access to see inside the new facility on its first day open.

The detention center nearly triples capacity from 115 beds to 332 beds. The project cost approximately $23 million to complete.

"I had half of my staff at the old jail processing everybody getting them ready, with their property, getting them in vans," Simpson said.

Technology like video visitation and dozens of surveillance cameras were included to improve security.

Simpson said the layout allows for easy expansion by adding additional wings but there are no immediate plans to do so.

"Our kitchen right now is actually for a 500-bed facility, we have storage for 500,” Simpson said.

In December, several groups protested the added capacity. They said the jail should not house inmates for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and fear more people will be arrested because of the additional space available to hold them.

The new detention center houses local, state, and federal inmates.

Simpson said construction would have been completed sooner but additional work was need when the county decided to expand the original plans to 332-beds.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections donated 21-acres on the reformatory site in Buckner to the county for the project.

Related stories:

Copyright 2018 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.