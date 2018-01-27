New $23 million detention center opens in Oldham County - WDRB 41 Louisville News

New $23 million detention center opens in Oldham County

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- After years of planning and millions of dollars, the new Oldham County Detention Center is now open.

Oldham County Jailer Mike Simpson said all inmates were moved from the old jail in La Grange on Saturday.

WDRB News was granted exclusive access to see inside the new facility on its first day open.

The detention center nearly triples capacity from 115 beds to 332 beds. The project cost approximately $23 million to complete.

"I had half of my staff at the old jail processing everybody getting them ready, with their property, getting them in vans," Simpson said.

Technology like video visitation and dozens of surveillance cameras were included to improve security.

Simpson said the layout allows for easy expansion by adding additional wings but there are no immediate plans to do so.

"Our kitchen right now is actually for a 500-bed facility, we have storage for 500,” Simpson said.

In December, several groups protested the added capacity. They said the jail should not house inmates for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and fear more people will be arrested because of the additional space available to hold them.

The new detention center houses local, state, and federal inmates.

Simpson said construction would have been completed sooner but additional work was need when the county decided to expand the original plans to 332-beds.

The Kentucky Department of Corrections donated 21-acres on the reformatory site in Buckner to the county for the project.

