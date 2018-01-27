North Bullitt High School JROTC student battling brain cancer ma - WDRB 41 Louisville News

North Bullitt High School JROTC student battling brain cancer made honorary member of Kentucky National Guard

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a very special dedication to a North Bullitt High School student battling brain cancer. 

Saturday, sophomore Jesse Schott was made an honorary member of the Kentucky National Guard. 

Schott is a member of the JROTC at his school, and was also presented with an award of courage for being an inspiration to so many people as he goes through his third battle with brain cancer. 

Students from around the district and around the country have sent letters to Jesse, encouraging and supporting him through his journy.

He said he's wanted to be a part of the color guard his whole life, so he decided to join to see what it was like, and loved the program. 

"(He) gives his all each day," Gene Siler, retired first sergeant, said about Jesse. "He has a very infectious personality that, you know, lights up a room."

The skydiving team Fast Trax had planned an honorary jump for Jesse, but it had to be canceled because of the rainy weather. 

